New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has discovered that 262 Canadian colleges had allegedly entered into agreements with two Indian entities allegedly involved in a large-scale human trafficking network.

As per the ED, it's investigation in a case revealed that "around 112 colleges based in Canada have entered into agreement with one entity and more than 150 with another entity."

"Further, it is gathered that there are around 1700 agents and partners of based in Gujarat and around 3500 agents and partners of other entity all over India and out of which around 800 are active," ED said in a statement.

The revelation comes during the investigation of a case ED initiated on the basis of First Information Report registered by DCB, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat against Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others after a family of four Indian national of Dingucha village, Gujarat was found dead on Canada-US Border January 19, 2022.

ED's Ahmedabad Zonal Office had also conducted search operations on December 10 and 19 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at eight locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar and Vadodara as part of its ongoing probe in the case of Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others (Dingucha case) for hatching a well-planned conspiracy, to send the victims and persons to USA through Canada via illegal channel thereby committing the offence of human trafficking.

"During the course of search operations bank accounts to the tune of Rs 19 lakh were also frozen along and various other incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized," said the ED.

Further, two vehicles were also seized, added the agency.

As per the ED, all the accused, in conspiracy with each other, lured the "innocent Indian Nationals by charging them huge amount of Rs 55 to 60 lakh per person, for causing them to illegally enter USA through Canada."

ED investigation claimed that for sending, "The Indian National (s) to USA illegally, the accused arranged admission of the individuals in colleges and Universities based in Canada and thereby applied for students' visa for Canada. Once the individuals and students reach Canada, instead of joining the college, they illegally crossed the US-Canada Border and never joined college(s) in Canada."

"In view of it, the fee received by colleges based in Canada was remitted back to the individuals' account. It is gathered that two entities based in Mumbai and Nagpur have entered into agreement for admission of students in universities based in foreign countries on commission basis with an entity, which was contacted by a desirous student for immigrating to USA illegally," said the federal agency.

"It is revealed during searches conducted that around 25,000 students are being referred by one entity and more than 10,000 students by another to various colleges based outside India every year," added the agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)