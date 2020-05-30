India News | 262 New COVID-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh, Total Count Reaches 7,701

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): A total of 262 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the state's total count to 7,701 cases.

According to state Health Department, of the total cases, 4,651 patients have been cured while 213 have lost their lives due to the infection.

A total of 2,79,288 samples have been sent for testing of which 2,70,160 samples have tested negative and the results of 1,427 samples are awaited. A total of 9,002 persons are under institutional quarantine in the state.

India reported the biggest spike of 7,964 new coronavirus cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 on Saturday. (ANI)

