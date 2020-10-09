Surat, Oct 9 (PTI) 264 persons in Surat district tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload in the district to 30,690, the Gujarat health department said on Friday evening.

Two patients from the city and one from rural areas succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the district to 968, it said in a statement.

311 persons recovered and were given discharge in the same period.

Surat continued to record highest spike in cases in Gujarat on Friday.

Of 264 new cases, 173 were from the city and 91 from the rural parts of the district.

In the city, the highest 31 cases were found in Athva zone, followed by 26 in Varachha-B, 24 in Katargam and 22 in Udhna zone.

