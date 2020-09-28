Shimla, Sep 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the infection tally in the state to 14,457, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 176, according to official data.

Of the fresh fatalities in the state, two were reported from Mandi and one each from Una, Kinnaur and Sirmaur, the state health department data showed.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti House Arrest: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking Ex-J&K CM’s Release Tomorrow.

All the deceased were men aged between 36 and 64 years, it said.

Kangra has so far reported 42 deaths, followed by 31 in Shimla, 26 in Solan, 25 in Mandi, 13 in Sirmaur, 12 in Una, 10 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, six in Kullu, two in Kinnaur and one in Bilaspur.

Also Read | Farm Laws: Sonia Gandhi Asks Congress-Ruled States to Overrule Centre’s ‘Anti-Farmers’ Legislations.

A total of 268 patients recuperated from the coronavirus disease on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 10,607. Twenty people have migrated out of the state, the health department said.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 3,650 active COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)