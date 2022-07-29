New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Twenty-seven people were held by Delhi Police after a quarrel between some drug addicts and slum dwellers that led to violence in the Shalimar Bagh area of the city.

A civilian and eight police personnel were injured in the incident and were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Police said they PCR call was received regarding a traffic jam by a few local residents in the Shalimar Bagh Police Station area and a police team also saw a gathering of local residents in the area on July 27.

Police teams reached the spot and district reserves and police force from all police stations were also mobilised.

Police said Santosh, a local resident, had a quarrel with two-three drug addict boys who were standing near Prem Badi bus stand. He called the local residents from the slum cluster who came on the road and started blocking traffic.

The police tried to pacify the crowd which was getting agitated and was also raising slogans aggressively. The flow of traffic was disrupted by the crowd and when police tried to remove them from the road, some of the miscreants resorted to pelting stones and bottles at passers-by and police personnel.

Police said the crowd also tried to put fire on one traffic motorcycle but the fire was immediately doused by police. They also broke the glasses of three-four police vehicles.

The situation was brought under control through mild use of force.

The crime team was called on the spot and a case was registered under various sections of IPC.

The police said 27 accused persons have been apprehended in this case and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

