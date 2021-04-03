Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Twenty-seven candidates have been left in the fray for the bypolls to the three Rajasthan Assembly constituencies where the elections are to be held on April 17, according to an official.

Nominations of eight candidates for Sahara (Bhilwara), nine from Sujangarh (Churu) and 10 from the Rajsamand seat were found valid on Saturday following scrutiny.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said a total of 53 candidates had filed nomination papers for the three assembly seats in the state.

During the scrutiny, nomination papers of 12 candidates were rejected due to various deficiencies.

Fourteen candidates withdrew candidature, leaving 27 in the fray.

The official said 7,43,802 people will be eligible to vote in the April 17 elections. The counting will take place on May 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)