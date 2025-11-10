Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI): In the run-up to the Jubilee Hills assembly poll, the police have registered 27 cases for violation of the model code of conduct against various individuals and organisations, officials said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan told ANI that eight companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed to ensure a peaceful conduct of the assembly bypoll.

"We have deployed 1,761 officers of different ranks. Eight companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed, as per the directions of the Election Commission, in the core areas. I appeal to the voters to come forward. We assure a peaceful environment. 139 drones will be placed. We will keep a surveillance on the entire area. 27 MCC violation cases have been registered against various people and organisations," GHMC Commissioner Karnan said.

Joint Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal said that the authorities have seized liquor worth Rs 50 lakh.

"Around 3,000 people will be participating from ECI, and 1,800 police officials. All of them will be allocated polling stations in the morning. We have CCTV facilities both inside and outside the polling stations. 27 MCC cases have been registered and we have seized around Rs 3.61 crore," Iqbal said.

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack against Congress, asserting that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already conceded defeat in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, which is why the latter is claiming that this election is not a referendum on his administration.

This came after Reddy on Friday urged voters to think wisely and make an informed decision in the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll.

"Voters should think wisely and make a decision in the Jubilee Hills by-election taking place on the 11th of this month. Voters should think about the overall development of Telangana. People should see how much development Congress has achieved during its time. Giving the state to BRS led to huge debts," CM Reddy told reporters.

Jubilee Hills assembly constituency will vote on November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on November 14. The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted this by-election.

The Congress has nominated V Naveen Yadav, a leader hailing from the Backward Classes (BC), as its candidate. Meanwhile, the BRS has chosen Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. (ANI)

