India News | 27 New COVID-19 Cases in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 17 (ANI): Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Wednesday taking the total count of cases to 656 in the state.

According to the Directorate of Health Services, the number of active cases now stands at 560.

Also Read | 'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson.

India on Wednesday recorded 10,974 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 3,54,065. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)