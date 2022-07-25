Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has transferred 27 RAS officers, an official said on Monday.

The state Department of Personnel (DoP) issued an order in this regard on Sunday night, he said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh to Add 352 Additional PICUs in 72 Districts to Ensure Better Health Facilities for Children.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Akash Tomar, who was under awaiting posting orders (APO) status, was posted as special assistant to Minister of State for Transport Brijendra Ola.

Vivek Kumar, who was the CEO of Churu zila parishad has been made secretary of the Rajasthan State Social Welfare Board.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Its Launch.

Rajni Singh, Jagdish Prasad Bunkar, Hemant Swarup Mathur are among other officers who were transferred, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)