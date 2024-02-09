Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 9 (ANI): A group of 27 students from Kashmir valley met with the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT (Union Territory) Chandigarh, Banwari Lal Purohit here on Friday. The students were visiting Chandigarh as part of the 'Bharat Darshan Study Tour Programme', organized by the Government of India.

The tour aimed to provide these young minds with a unique opportunity to explore diverse cultures, interact with distinguished leaders and broaden their perspectives.

Also Read | Haldwani Violence: Six 'Rioters' Killed in Uttarakhand Clashes, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls It 'Planned Attack' (Watch Video).

The students were engaged in an interactive session with Governor Purohit.

According to a press release issued by the Punjab Raj Bhawan, the session proved to be profoundly inspiring as the Governor shared invaluable insights on the moral and social responsibilities incumbent upon the youth in realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot Dead: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes to Amit Shah, Urges Him To Intervene (Watch Video).

Highlighting the importance of integrity in all endeavours, Governor Purohit emphasized the significance of honesty in dealings and the pivotal role of time management in achieving personal and national goals.

Governor Purohit said, "The youth of today are the architects of tomorrow's India. It is imperative for them to imbibe values of honesty, integrity, and dedication towards nation-building. I am confident that these bright students from Kashmir Valley will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our country."

The 'Bharat Darshan Study Tour Programme' serves as a platform for students from diverse backgrounds to gain exposure to various facets of Indian culture, heritage, and governance. Through such initiatives, the Union Government aims to nurture a generation of enlightened citizens who are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible and ethically conscious. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)