Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 9 (ANI): A group of 27 bright and enthusiastic students hailing from the picturesque Kashmir Valley recently embarked on a transformative journey to Chandigarh as part of the esteemed 'Bharat Darshan Study Tour Programme' organised by the Government of India.

During their enriching visit, the students were privileged to engage in an interactive session with the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of UT Chandigarh Banwari Lal Purohit.

Also Read | Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Two Men Shot Dead in Saloon in Dwarka, Probe Underway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The tour aimed to provide these young minds with a unique opportunity to explore diverse cultures, interact with distinguished leaders and broaden their perspectives.

The session proved to be profoundly inspiring as the Governor shared invaluable insights on the moral and social responsibilities incumbent upon the youth in realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Russians Enter North Korea as First Post-COVID Tourists.

Highlighting the importance of integrity in all endeavours, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit emphasized the significance of honesty in dealings and the pivotal role of time management in achieving personal and national goals. His words resonated deeply with the students, instilling in them a sense of purpose and determination to contribute meaningfully towards the nation's progress.

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit stated, "The youth of today are the architects of tomorrow's India. It is imperative for them to imbibe values of honesty, integrity, and dedication towards nation-building. I am confident that these bright students from Kashmir Valley will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our country."

It may be observed that the 'Bharat Darshan Study Tour Programme' serves as a platform for students from diverse backgrounds to gain exposure to various facets of Indian culture, heritage, and governance. Through such initiatives, the Government of India aims to nurture a generation of enlightened citizens who are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible and ethically conscious. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)