India News | 27 Terrorists of JeM, LeT, Hizb Killed in Past 17 Days: DGP

Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Monday said 27 terrorists have been killed by security forces in the past 17 days, causing frustration among militants who are now targeting innocent people.

"Ensuring peace (in Kashmir), we have killed 27 terrorists in the past 16 to 17 days. These terrorists belonged to LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba), JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) and Hizb (Hizb-ul-Mujahideen). They have been frustrated. They are now targeting innocents," Singh told reporters in Doda district.

Also Read | Monsoon Advances Further in Gujarat, 3 Killed in Lightning Strike: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

The DGP, who was in a security review meeting in Doda district, said these terrorists are hitting innocent and soft targets. This has not only annoyed the government but also the people of the Kashmir Valley, he said.

On being asked about the lack of security to a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch, who was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district last week, he said security is subject to the daily drill.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The concerns of the people, who feel insecure, are being addressed. Individual security is subject to the review of the security review committee of the union territory. They are examining this issue," Singh said,

He said that Doda will soon be free from terrorism as only one terrorist is alive in the district.

"Only one militant is surviving in Doda district. Soon we will eliminate him too and the district will become militancy free," he said.

The DGP also hit out at Pakistan for aiding and abetting terrorists by infiltrating them into Jammu and Kashmir to continue violence.

"Large number of militants, including top commanders, have been killed in the past five months. But they (Pakistan) try to increase the pitch of violence by carrying out infiltration into J-K,' he said.

Singh said that launchpads were not even closed during winters.

"They tried to infiltrate terrorists in winters too. First batch of terrorists was sent to this side in March itself from Keran. They were killed within five days. They carried out infiltration bids in Poonch-Rajouri and the International Border (IB). They too were neutralised," he said.

The DGP said the security grid on the Line of Control (LoC) is perfect to foil their designs.

"If anyone crosses into the hinterland, they are eliminated there," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)