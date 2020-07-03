Puttenahalli (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): As many as 27 women, including four from Delhi and one from Jammu and Kashmir, were rescued from a brothel in Karnataka's Puttnehalli in a Central Crime Branch Police raid on Thursday night, an official said on Friday.

City Crime Branch (CCP), Bengaluru, Women wing led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Mudvi and a team, detected a prostitution racket and raided a big brothel in Karnataka's Puttenahalli.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Sandeep Patil, a total of 27 women have been rescued from the brothel. "Among the rescued, nine are from Nepal, nine from Punjab, four from Delhi, one from Jammu and Kashmir, two from Maharashtra, one from West Bengal and one from Uttar Pradesh," Patil told ANI.

The main pimp Yogesh, who hails from Rajasthan was arrested along with two others. (ANI)

