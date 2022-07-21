Barmer, Jul 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old married woman was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a tantrik on the pretext of landing her a job using witchcraft, police said on Thursday.

The victim alleged in her complaint at the Gudamalani police station that the accused had been raping her for the past one year and also made obscene videos on the basis of which he was blackmailing her.

"She stated in her complaint that accused Champalal (40) promised to land her a job using witchcraft. Initially, she refused but later fell for his trap," a police official said.

Champalal then allegedly took her to an isolated place and raped her. He also recorded some obscene videos and began blackmailing her, police said.

The matter is being probed. The accused is absconding, they said.

