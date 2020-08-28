Surat, Aug 28 (PTI) As many as 270 new coronavirus cases were detected in Surat district since previous evening, the Gujarat health department said on Friday.

The number of cases in Surat rose to 20,325, it said.

Two persons from the city died since Thursday evening while one death was reported from other parts of the district, taking the death toll to 802.

The district once again recorded the highest number of fresh coronavirus cases in Gujarat. Its tally of 20,325 cases is second biggest after Ahmedabad, where 31,013 persons have been found infected so far.

Out of 270 new cases, 178 were from Surat city while 92 cases were from rural parts of the district.

213 persons, also highest in the state, recovered in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 16,742, the release said.

