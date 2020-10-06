Shillong, Oct 6 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 death toll reached 60 with one more person succumbing to the disease on Tuesday, while 270 new infections took the tally to 7,037, a senior official said.

Health Services Director Aman War said that 115 patients were also cured of the disease, pushing the number of recoveries to 4,606.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bye-Elections 2020: BJP Declares Candidates on 28 Seats, Check List of Names Here.

The Northeastern state now has 2,371 active cases, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, reported 195 of the fresh cases. The remaining 75 cases were registered in nine other districts.

Also Read | Kerala Journalist in UP Police Custody: Scribes Body Moves Supreme Court Against ‘Illegal Detention’ of Siddique Kappan Near Hathras.

Altogether 1.63 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state till date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)