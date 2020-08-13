Surat, Aug 12 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Surat district rose to 16,554 with 272 new cases being reported on Wednesday, the highest in the state, said the Gujarat health department.

With five new fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 710.

Surat city reported 195 new patients while the rural parts reported 77 new cases, the department said.

194 patients also recovered on Wednesday, including 156 in the city and 38 in the rural parts, taking the total number of recovered cases in the district to12,376, it said.

In Surat city, Athwa locality reported the highest 51 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Rander at 36.

Katargam locality has reported the highest number of 2,631 cases so far.

28,362 patients are quarantined in the city.

Of five deaths, Surat city reported three and rural parts two.

Surat city has reported a total of 557 deaths, while the rural parts have reported 153 deaths, district health officials said.

