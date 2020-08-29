Surat, Aug 29 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Surat district rose to 20,598 with 273 new cases on Saturday, the highest in Gujarat, the state health department said.

With two fatalities, death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 804.

225 patients were discharged, which took the number of recovered patients in the district to 16,967.

Surat city reported 181 new cases while rural parts reported 92 new cases.

Both the deaths were reported from the city area.

Within the city, Athwa reported the highest 48 new cases, followed by Rander at 41, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

Katargam zone has reported the highest 3,060 new cases so far, it said.

As many as 7.74 lakh people have been surveyed in the areas which reported COVID-19 cases and 31,552 people have been quarantined, the SMC said.

In other parts of the district, Bardoli tehsil reported 14 new cases, taking its tally to 664.

Kamrej tehsil has reported the highest number of cases so far at 916, officials said.

