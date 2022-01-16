Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) A total of 275 doctors and paramedics of various hospitals in Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 since January 1 this year, officials said on Sunday.

Professor and Head of Department, Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said 145 doctors, 130 MBBS students and 130 paramedics have tested positive for COVID-19 in GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals since January 1.

He said most of the infected have mild symptoms.

"No one among them has been hospitalised, but, they are in isolation. Hopefully, they will report back in a week's time," Khan said.

Khan appealed to the people to avoid visiting hospitals unnecessarily.

"Hospitals are most frequented places by infected people. Visit hospitals only in case of emergency. No need to visit your near and dear ones admitted to hospitals or isolated/ quarantined at homes. Please follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and all standard operating procedures," he said.

