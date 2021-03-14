Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload surged to 5,78,064 as 276 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 10,288, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

Of the 276 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, 94 were reported from Kolkata, it said.

The fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported from North 24 Parganas district.

The state currently has 3,139 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,64,637 people have recovered from the disease, including 269 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.68 per cent, it said, adding that West Bengal has so far tested 88,05,796 samples for COVID-19 including 17,835 in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, around 1,34,863 people were vaccinated in the state, an official said, adding that no case of adverse event following vaccination was reported.

