Surat, Sep 10 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 278 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the district to 23,611, said a release by the state health department on late Thursday evening.

While three persons from the city died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, one death was reported from the rural parts, taking the death toll to 855 in the district.

Surat remains the worst-affected district in Gujarat in terms of incease in cases.

The case count in the district is the second biggest after Ahmedabad, where 33,204 cases have been detected so far.

Today's addition of 278 new cases in Surat district is also the highest in the state.

176 new cases were from Surat city while 102 cases were from rural parts of the district, the release said.

A total of 334 persons, highest in Gujarat on Thursday, were given discharge in the last 24 hours, said the release.

