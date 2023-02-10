Kamrup (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said 2,789 people have been arrested so far during the ongoing crackdown on child marriage across the state.

"The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime," the CM said.

The ongoing drive against child marriage started on February 3.

The Assam cabinet on Thursday complimented the state police for its campaign against child marriage, and directed it to continue the crackdown.

The state also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalise a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee will comprise state ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Ajanta Neog to finalise the Rehabilitation Policy.

The state will take a decision after the submission of the report by the Cabinet Sub-Committee. (ANI)

