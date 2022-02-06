Puducherry, Feb 6 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a slide in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with 279 fresh infections reported on Sunday taking the total caseload in the Union Territory to 1,64,186.

On Saturday, the UT had registered 344 coronavirus cases.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 279 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,292 samples during the the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Sunday

These cases were spread across Puducherry (192), Karaikal (68), Yanam (14) and Mahe (five), he said.

There are 4,152 active cases in the UT with 96 patients admitted in hospitals taking treatment while the remaining 4,056 patients are recovering in home isolation.

A 51-year-old man from Puducherry succumbed to COVID-19 infection raising the overall death toll to 1,948.

Sriramulu said 756 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged during last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,58,096.

He said the health department has tested 21,76,864 samples so far and has found 18,23,475 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 12.17 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 96.28 per cent, respectively.

The health department has administered a total of 15,43,264 doses till now that comprised 9,23,983 first doses, 6,09,942 second and 9,339 booster doses, the director said.

