Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Twenty-eight more COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana pushed the death toll to 1,177, while 1,818 new coronavirus cases took the state's infection tally to 1,13,075 on Monday, the Health department said.

Of the latest COVID-19 fatalities reported in the state, four deaths each were in Jind and Panipat, three each in Kurkshetra and Panchkula, two each in Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Hisar and one each in Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Karnal, Mahendragarh and Nuh districts, according to the state Health department's daily bulletin.

The districts which reported a spike in infections, include Gurugram (314), Faridabad (251) and Karnal and Hisar (104 each), it said.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state are 21,014, while a total 90,884 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery from the infection, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate is 80.37 per cent in the state and the fatality rate is 1.04 per cent, while the rate at which infections are doubling is 27 days and COVID positivity rate is 6.65 per cent, according to the health department's bulletin.

