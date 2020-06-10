India News | 28 New COVID-19 Cases in Goa, Count Grows to 387

Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) Goa reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, majority of them from a containment zone in Vasco town, the state health department said.

With these cases, the number of coronavirus patients in the state climbed to 387, it said.

Of these 28 new cases, 24 were found in Mangor Hill locality in Vasco, a COVID-19 hotspot in the state, the department said.

"Of the rest four cases, two had travelled to Goa by road from Maharashtra, while two others had arrived by a train from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," it said.

As many as 3,138 samples were tested on Wednesday, of which 1,546 were found to be negative, while 28 others were positive. Test results of 1,564 others are awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 387, new cases: 28, deaths: nil, discharged: 67, active cases: 320, samples tested till date: 35,332.

