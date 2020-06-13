Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 28 TES Cadets Pass out of College of Military Engineering

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 05:08 PM IST
Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) The passing out parade of 28 cadets of the Technical Entry Scheme was held on Saturday at the College of Military Engineering in Pune.

The parade was reviewed by CME Commandant Lieutenant General PP Malhotra, a defence release said.

Cadet Rahul Chaube won the coveted General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command gold medal, while the silver and bronze medals went to Vivek Kumar and Satender Pal respectively, it said.

'F' Platoon won the General Officer Commanding-in- Chief Army Training Command Banner for Spring Term 2020, it added.

The parade was conducted with restricted attendance and parents were not invited because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

