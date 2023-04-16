Locals and police outside hospital after the incident in Gurugram (Photo/ANI)

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16 (ANI): A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of armed men in Sohna town of Haryana's Gurugram district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Gyanendra (28), police said.

According to police, they have registered a case against the accused on the basis of a complaint by the kin of the deceased who Gyanendra's cousin could identify - Bharat, Manish, Rohit, Ajay, Lalit, Azad and Kapil.

Lalit Kumar (30), a resident of Palwal, along with his cousin Gyanendra went to their farmhouse on Sohna Road around noon on Tuesday, as per police.

"A group of armed men reached the spot in three SUVs. They attacked Gyanendra and fled away," Lalit said.

"Police reached out late at the spot. I, along with the police, took Gyanendra to a local hospital where he was referred to Gurgaon. But he succumbed to his injuries on his way," Lalit said.

"After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot. We admitted the man to a hospital in Sohna. He was unfit for recording his statement. The doctor had referred him to Paras Hospital, Gurgaon," said, Sunil Kumar, station house officer, Sohna city.

"We received information from the hospital that the man who was injured during a fight had passed away," the SHO added.

We have registered a case against the accused on the basis of the statement of Lalit (deceased cousin) who was at the hospital. he said.

"He had come here for a visit on Tuesday. The incident took place around 6-7 pm. A group of armed reached the spot in three SUV's. They attacked him with rods. His cousin has named seven accused in the first information report," he said.

A post-mortem report is being awaited, the SHO said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

