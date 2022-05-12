Phagwara (Punjab), May 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death at his paying guest accommodation here, police said on Thursday.

Deceased Mani was a resident of Gandhwan colony here and worked as a confectioner, area police in-charge Balbir Singh said.

Also Read | True Wireless Earbuds Manufacturing in India Reaches 14% in 1 Year: Report.

On Wednesday, he tore his bed sheet and used it to allegedly hang himself from the ceiling fan, Singh said, adding that the reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Mani's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Polls on 57 Seats Across 11 States on June 10, Says Election Commission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)