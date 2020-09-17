Surat, Sep 17 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 280 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 24,405 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

Surat's tally of 24,405 cases is the second biggest after Ahmedabad district (34,408) in Gujarat.

Out of the 280 new cases, 171 cases were from Surat city and 109 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department.

While two persons from the city died in the last 24 hours, four death were reported from villages, taking the toll to 884 in the district, it said.

A total of 290 persons, the highest in Gujarat, also recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, said the release.

With new coronavirus cases emerging mainly from Varachha, the hub of diamond polishing industry, the Surat Municipal Corporation on Thursday asked people to take extra care while entering this area.

