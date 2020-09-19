Surat, Sep 19 (PTI) Surat's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 24,972 with 281 new cases being reported on Saturday, the Gujarat health department said.

The district continued to report highest-singe day spike in cases in Gujarat.

With five fatalities, the death toll in Surat district reached 893.

Surat city reported 174 new cases, while the rural parts reported 107.

Of five deaths, four were reported from rural areas.

Out of 257 recoveries on Saturday, 171 were reportedin the city and 86 in the ruralparts.

The Surat Municipal Corporation said on Saturday that it has collected a total of Rs 1.95 crore as fine from 45,208 persons for violation of guidelines about masks, social distancing and prohibition of spitting in public places.

255 street vendors were removed for violation of guidelines.

The civic body also informed that so far 24 tea stall owners have tested positive in the city. It asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid visiting tea stalls where the owner is not wearing a face mask.

The SMC conducted tests on 978 passengers entering the city through various checkposts, and found 37 to be positive.

At the same time, only one out of 708 grocery shop owners tested positive for the virus, it said.

