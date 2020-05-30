India News | 284 New Coronavirus Cases in Ahmedabad, 24 Deaths

Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 11,881 while the death toll reached 822 with 284 new patients and 24 fatalities on Saturday, the state health department said.

Of 27 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, 24 were reported in Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, out of 621 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals in the state, 518 were from the district, officials said.

