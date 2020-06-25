Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25 (ANI): A total of 287 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,296 in the state, according to the State Health Department.

Out of the total, 3,077 cases are active. While 12, 840 patients have recovered after treatment, 379 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday.

The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

