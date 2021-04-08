Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Haryana recorded the highest daily spike in over four months on Thursday as 2,872 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the Health Department said.

Eleven more fatalities took the toll to 3,230 and there are 17,129 active cases, while the recovery rate was 93.38 per cent, according to a bulletin.

Three persons succumbed to the infection in Yamunanagar, two in Ambala, one each in Hisar, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Jind districts, the bulletin stated.

The tally rose to 3.08 lakh with 2,872 new infections, the highest since November 20 when the state reported 3,104 cases in a single day, it said.

The new cases include 741 in Gurgaon, 378 in Faridabad, 284 in Karnal, 239 in Panchkula, 199 in Ambala and 186 in Kurukshetra, it added.

