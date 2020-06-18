India News | 2,877 COVID-19 Cases Take Delhi's Total Tally Above 49,000; Death Toll 1,969

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) With a record spike of 2,877 cases, the total COVID-19 tally in the national capital crossed the 49,000 mark, while the death toll mounted to 1,969 on Thursday, according to a government health bulletin.

The city recorded 65 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday.

Also Read | Manipur HC Restrains Assembly Speaker From Issuing Order on Disqualification Cases of 7 Congress Rebel MLAs Till Tomorrow.

According to the bulletin, 23,341 patients have recovered so far and there are 26,669 active cases in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)