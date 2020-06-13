India News | 29 IAS Officers Shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Saturday shifted 29 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and four Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers with immediate effect.

IAS officer Nilkanth Avhad has been posted as new taxation commissioner, replacing Vivek Pratap Singh who has been given the charge of secretary personnel, as per orders.

Vijay N Zade, Secretary Expenditure has been given additional charge of Director Mines and Geology while Rajat Aggarwal has been posted as excise commissioner.

Diprava Lakra has been posted as director Social Security, while Tanu Kashyap has been given the charge of MD Punjab Health System Corporation, the orders stated.

The services of Pardeep Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, have been placed at the disposal of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Mandi Board has been given an additional charge of Director Public Relations relieving Anindita Mitra.

V K Sharma has been posted as Ludhiana deputy commissioner while Ramvir has been placed as Sangrur deputy commissioner, it stated.

Ghanshyam Thori will be the new Jalandhar deputy commissioner and V K Setia has been given the charge of DC Faridkot.

Puneet Goyal will be new DC Ferozepur and Kumar Saurabh Raj has been posted as director Technical Education.

Shena Aggarwal will be new DC SBS Nagar while Kulwant Singh will be new DC Tarn Taran, the orders stated.

Among other IAS officers who have been shifted included Gurpreet Sapra, M S Jaggi, Manpreet Singh, Dilraj Singh, Kanwal Preet Brar, DPS Kharbanda and PCS officers Lakhmir Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Surinder Singh, Damandeep Singh.

