New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) At least 29 institutes have been identified in 10 states for imparting engineering education in seven regional languages, the Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha.

The regional languages are Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, said Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in the Upper House.

Twenty-nine institutes have been identified across 10 states for imparting engineering education in seven regional languages in one or more disciplines, he said.

The minister said additional steps like financial assistance are being provided to technical education students, including that of Uttar Pradesh, from rural backgrounds.

"In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to impart education in the Indian languages for an improved understanding and improved teaching-learning outcome, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has initiated technical education in Indian Languages in the year 2021-22.

"To provide engineering course material in Indian Languages, AICTE has introduced 'AICTE Technical Book Writing and Translation' in 12 scheduled Indian languages," Sarkar said.

For the first year, 22 books have been translated into nine Indian languages. In 2022-23, AICTE has already initiated the process for the second year's original book writing in English. 88 subjects have been identified by AICTE for the second year and its chapter wise translation into 12 Indian Languages has been initiated, he added.

