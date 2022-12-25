Panchkula (Haryana) [India], December 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the public at the state-level 'Good Governance Day' function in Panchkula on Sunday.

"Good Governance Day has been celebrated for the last eight years. 'Veer Bal Diwas' will be celebrated in the country tomorrow," he said during the state-level programme.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings on Christmas.

During the function, he mentioned that families with annual incomes up to 1,80,000 are being brought under the BPL family and around 29 lakh cards will be made in this regard.

"The government's official portal Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will begin its Citizen Facilitation Center today," he informed.

The chief minister also declared the regularization of identified colonies

The Haryana chief minister said that a Police commissionerate will now be established in the Sonepat district in Haryana.

Giving more information, he said, "The Police Enforcement Wing will be made separately and ADGP Enforcement will be made a separate post."

"The recruitment process for 2500 posts in IRB will start next month," he added.

Notably, under the 'Chirayu Yojana,' 29 lakh families shall be given health insurance.

"Almost all the cards are being distributed, but even in case of non-receipt of cards, people will get the benefit of Chirayu Yojana," he said.

According to the chief minister, health checkups of about 1.25 crore people will be done under the 'Nirogi Haryana Yojana'

"Started good governance as CM window in 2014, and it is functioning continuously. Today around 12 lakh complaints came through the CM window," Khattar informed while talking about the reddressal of grievances received on the 'CM window'.

The chief minister also ensured service to the citizens under the 'Right to Service.' He also pledged to give people their rights under the 'Ownership Scheme.'

Highlighting the state government's achievements he mentioned that the government had worked for eligible people so that they could start getting pensions sitting at home.

Talking about felicitation at the function he said, "Today we will give about 22 awards to those who worked for good governance and transparency."

The chief minister informed that the state government will celebrate 2023 as 'Antyodaya Arogya Varsh.' (ANI)

