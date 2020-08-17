Muzaffarnagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Twenty-nine more people tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 288, officials said on Monday.

The new cases reported in the district include five workers of a sugar mill in Khatoli, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 33 more COVID-19 patients in the district have recovered from the infection.

The total number of recoveries in the district now stand at 966, the district magistrate said.

