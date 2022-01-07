Itanagar, Jan 7 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 103 after 29 more people, including five returnees from Goa, tested positive for the infection and only one patient recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Friday.

The fresh infections raised the tally to 55,436, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel are among the new patients, he said.

At least 55,051 people have recuperated from the disease so far.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.30 per cent, the SSO said.

The death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The northeastern state had recorded 23 new cases on Wednesday and 32 on Thursday.

Of the 29 fresh cases, eight were registered in Lohit district, seven in the Capital Complex Region, six in Namsai, four in Tawang, three in East Siang and one in Papum Pare district, Jampa said.

Over 12.07 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 460 on Thursday, he said, adding that the positivity ratio was at 6.30 per cent.

Eighteen fresh patients were detected through rapid antigen test, two through RT-PCR method and the remaining nine through TrueNat.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 40, followed by Lohit at 25 and Namsai at 12.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 14 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

At least 12,119 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated, the official added.

