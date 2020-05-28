India News | 29 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 28 (ANI): With 29 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State stands at 398, according to the state's Health Department.

The total cases are inclusive of 315 active cases.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

