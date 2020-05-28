India News | 29 Test COVID-19 Positive in Chhattisgarh; Tally Nears 400

Raipur, May 28 (PTI) With 29 more people, mostly migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the tally in the state rose to 398, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 11 were reported from Mungeli district, eight from Jashpur, four from Bilaspur, three from Kanker, two from Raigarh and one from Koriya, he said.

Most of them were migrant workers who recently returned to their native villages from different states or those who came in their contact, he said.

At present, the state has 315 COVID-19 activecases as 83 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

One of the new patients in Kanker is a Rural Medical Assistant (RMA), who is posted in a primary health centre in the district, he said.

At present, 2,03,581 people are in 19,216 quarantine centres in the state, while 49,614 people are in home isolation as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 398, new cases 29, deaths zero, discharged 83, active cases-315, people tested so far- 61,771.

