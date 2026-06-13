India News | 29 Years After Uphaar Fire, the Victims' Association Presses for Special Law on Negligence-driven Disasters

Charred remains pictured after a fire broke out in Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on 13 June 1997 (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Marking the 29th anniversary of the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy, the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) on Saturday intensified its call for a dedicated legal framework to address man-made disasters caused by negligence and corruption, saying recent incidents such as the Malviya Nagar hotel fire demonstrate that critical lessons from the 1997 tragedy remain unheeded.

In a statement issued on the anniversary of the disaster that claimed 59 lives and injured over 100 people, AVUT said the fatal fire at the Flourish Stay Hotel in Malviya Nagar, where 21 people recently lost their lives, highlighted persistent shortcomings in the implementation and enforcement of fire safety regulations.

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The victims' body said that despite nearly three decades of advocacy for accountability and safer public spaces, preventable tragedies continue to occur due to regulatory failures, weak enforcement and lack of deterrent action against those responsible for safety violations.

AVUT noted that repeated fire incidents point to a disturbing pattern in which safety norms are overlooked and statutory clearances, including No Objection Certificates (NOCs), are allegedly issued without adequate scrutiny. Such practices, it said, undermine public safety and allow responsibility to be diluted when disasters occur.

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Referring to its long-standing campaign following the Uphaar tragedy, the association urged the government to enact a comprehensive law dealing specifically with man-made disasters resulting from negligence, corruption and wilful violations of safety standards. According to AVUT, the proposed legislation should provide for swift investigations, special courts, time-bound trials and stringent punishment for those whose acts or omissions lead to loss of life.

The association further argued that the existing legal framework has not proved sufficient to deter individuals and entities that place commercial interests above public safety.

Unless serious legal consequences follow acts of gross negligence, similar incidents are likely to recur, it warned.

AVUT also expressed concern that authorities continue to treat fire safety and disaster prevention as routine regulatory issues rather than matters involving the protection of human life. Every major fire tragedy, it said, exposes systemic shortcomings in governance and enforcement mechanisms.

Remembering the victims of the June 13, 1997, Uphaar fire, the association paid tribute to those who lost their lives and reaffirmed its commitment to securing accountability, transparency and stronger safety standards across the country.

"Twenty-nine years later, our grief remains. Our determination is stronger still," the statement said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)