Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A 29-year-old truck driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a tractor here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dholra village under Titawi Police Station, they said.

Raj Kumar died while the tractor driver sustained injuries and was hospitalised, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)