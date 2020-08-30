Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Telangana reported 2,924 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,23,090, while 10 more deaths pushed the the toll to 818.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 461, followed by Rangareddy (213), Khammam (181) and Karimnagar (172) districts, a government bulletin said on Sunday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 29.

All 33 districts reported positive cases in double digits.

Aggressive testing continued in the state with as many as 61,148 samples being tested on August 29.

Cumulatively, 13,27,791 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 35,763, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66 per cent, while it was 1.79 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 so far stood at 90,988, while 31,284 are under treatment.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 73.9 per cent, while it was 76.63 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 24,176.

The government requested people in the 20-50 age group, among whom there is a high incidence of coronavirus, not to go out unless absolutely necessary, like for work or to buy essential items.

While doing so, they should strictly observe safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

