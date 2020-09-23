Surat, Sep 23 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Surat district rose to 26,137 with 294 new infections being reported on Wednesday, the highest in Gujarat during the day, the health department said.

With four fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 913, it said.

Surat city reported 183 new cases and 180 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 111 new cases and 94 recoveries.

Out of four deaths, three were reported in rural parts and one in the city, the department said in its release.

The Surat Municipal Corporation said it has so far surveyed 8.9 lakh people from the areas of the city from where COVID-19 cases were reported.

37,693 people have been quarantined in the city after they came in contact with the people infected with the virus.

In the city, Katargam localityhas reportedthe highest 3,582 COVID-19 cases so far, while Athwa has reported 3,538 cases, 58 of them on Wednesday, the highest among city zones, the SMC said.

Of 3,046 beds for COVID-19 patients available at two government hospitals in the city, 233 are occupied.

In rural Surat, out of nine talukas, Kamrej has reported the highest number of 1,331 COVID-19 cases, followed by Choryasi with 1,262 and Bardoli with 1,118 cases.

Kamrej taluka has also reported the highest number of 82 fatalities.

