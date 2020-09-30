Raipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 2,947 new COVID-19 cases and 41 more fatalities, taking the statewide tally to 1,13,602 and the toll to 957 on Wednesday, a health official said.

As many as 597 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, while 2,239 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 81,718.

The state now has 30,927 active cases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 544 new cases, Durg 301, Raigarh 240, Janjgir-Champa 159, Bilaspur 163 and Korba 153, among other districts, he said.

"Out of the 16 latest fatalities, 11 died on Wednesday and five on Tuesday. Besides, 25 deaths that took place in the past were also added to the tally," he said.

In September alone, the state has recorded over 83,000 cases.

With 33,829 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 428 deaths, he added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,13,602, new cases 2,947, deaths 957, recovered 81,718, active cases 30,927, people tested so far 11,06,612.

