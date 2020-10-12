Dehradun, Oct 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 762 on Monday with 15 more fatalities, while 296 fresh cases took the infection tally to 55,347, a health department bulletin here said.

Of the fresh cases, Dehradun reported the highest 108 cases, followed by Chanpawat 31, Nainital 31, Haridwar 26, Uttarkashi 23, Almora 19, Udham Singh Nagar 16, Pauri 12, Pitgoragarh 10, Chamoli nine, Rudraprayag six, Bageshwar four and Tehri one, it said.

Also Read | Dust Pollution: All Government Agencies And Individuals Should Follow Guidelines Issued by Delhi Govt at Construction Sites, Says Gopal Rai.

Meanwhile, 15 more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state, taking the death toll to 762, the bulletin said.

A total of 47,306 infected people have recovered, 303 have migrated out of the state and there are 6,976 active cases, it added.

Also Read | 7,000 Pilgrims to Be Allowed per Day to Pay Obeisance at Vaishno Devi Shrine From October 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)