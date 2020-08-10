Aurangabad, Aug 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 count reached 17,050 in Aurangabad on Monday after 297 people were detected with the infection, while nine deaths took the toll to 558, an official said.

A total of 191 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 12,537, leaving the district with 3,955 active cases, he added.

"Of the 297 new cases, 68 were detected at city entry points through rapid antigen tests, 41 by swab collection team and 98 in rural parts of Aurangabad," the official told. PTI

