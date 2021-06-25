Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,214 as 298 more people tested positive for the infection while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 162, a senior health official said here on Friday.

The two new COVID-19 deaths were reported from Lohit district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of fresh cases at 68, followed by West Kameng (29), Namsai (22), Upper Subansiri (20), Lohit and Lower Subansiri at 19 each, Papumpare (16), East Kameng (14), Changlang (13), East Siang (12) and Longding (11).

New cases were also reported from Pakke Kessang, Leparada, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang, West Siang, Anjaw, Kurung Kumey, Lower Siang, Tirap and Siang, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang district, the SSO said.

Among the fresh cases, 283 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 12 through RT-PCR and 3 by TrueNat methods, the official said, adding that 117 people are symptomatic.

The state now has 2,565 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 298 patients were cured of the disease on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 31,487, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.02 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.50 and the positivity rate at 5.59 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 500, followed by West Kameng (267), Changlang (179), East Siang (161), Namsai (147) and Lohit (139).

Altogether, 7,37,403 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,325 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 5,35,356 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

