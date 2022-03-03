New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Amid India's ongoing "Operation Ganga" to bring back the stranded citizens from Ukraine, 299 out of a total of 878 Delhi students have reached the national capital till today evening, said the Delhi government on Thursday.

The Delhi government is sending its officials to meet the families of students stranded in Ukraine.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Do’s and Don’t Advisory Issued by Ministry of Defense for Indian Nationals, Students in Kharkiv; Check Details Here.

District and subdivision level officers and teachers have also been engaged in this work.

Delhi government officials and employees have spoken to the families of 624 out of the total 878 students, while the government officials and employees have physically reached out to 606 of these families.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Son Kills Father For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

These officers and employees have been ordered to visit the students who have returned from Ukraine or meet the families of the students who have not returned yet and inform them about the safety of their children, said the government.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

As many as 18 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours including three IAF C-17 and other commercials flights like Air India, Indigo, Spice jet, Go first and Go Air, said MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's military operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)